Home Minister Amit Shah Kickstarts BJP's Campaign in Bengal's Krishnanagar

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Tuesday led a roadshow in the Krishnanagar constituency in West Bengal's Nadia district.

Shah started the procession around 12:30 PM from Beldanga More in the area. He was seen standing on the top of a decorated vehicle along with state BJP leaders. Hundreds of people were seen waving BJP flags and raising slogans such as 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Narendra Modi Zindabad' and 'BJP Zindabad'.

The BJP stood second in the constituency in 2019 and TMC's Mahua Moitra won the seat, who was expelled last year from Lok Sabha in an alleged cash-for-query scam. The TMC has re-nominated her from the seat.

BJP nominated Amrita Roy, the Rajmata of the Krishnanagar Royal family, whose candidature has injected a tinge of royalty into the electoral fray. During the roadshow, Roy was seen waving to the crowds.

The constituency will go to polls in the fourth phase on May 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)