Cardiology unit to be set up at Bangla Sahib dispensary

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) will soon start a cardiology unit at its low-cost dispensary in Gurdwara Bangla Sahib here to meet the healthcare needs of the underprivileged.

President of DSGMC Harmeet Singh Kalka said on Tuesday that the process of setting up equipment such as ECG machine, TMT, Stress Test System, bio monitor, pulse oxymetre, oxygen concentrator and blood pressure monitor have been started at the Guru Harkrishan Polyclinic. Around 400 to 500 heart patients will be provided free consultation services daily in the cardio unit while diagnostic tests will be done at the "cheapest rates in the country on a no profit no loss basis," he said, adding the unit will be set up by November.

"Free medical check-up camps would be organised for the underprivileged on a regular basis so that early detection can help in raising community awareness about cardiovascular diseases and ways to prevent them," he said. The DSGMC has been providing low-cost diagnostic facility at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib for the last two years.

"There are four diagnostic machines to conduct ultrasound, X-Ray, MRI and CT scan. So far around 25,000 patients have benefitted from this lab. The diagnostics centre charges Rs 50 for MRIs from BPL families and Rs 1,400 from middle-class families," the DSGMC president said. The polyclinic has around 100 super specialists from private as well as government hospitals who are volunteering as consultants. At present, around 400 patients are being treated daily in the polyclinic and most of them are senior citizens. "These citizens are also provided free food facilities through 'langar' (community meals) in gurdwara premises where wholesome food is provided round-the-clock to all irrespective of caste, creed or religion," DSGMC General Secretary Jagdip Singh Kahlon said.

