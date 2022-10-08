Left Menu

Uttarakhand: One more body of mountaineer retrieved from avalanche site, death toll rises to 27

PTI | Uttarkashi | Updated: 08-10-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 08-10-2022 21:52 IST
Uttarakhand: One more body of mountaineer retrieved from avalanche site, death toll rises to 27
  • Country:
  • India

One more body of a mountaineer was retrieved from the site of an avalanche near the Draupadi ka Danda-2 peak in this Uttarakhand district on Saturday, despite bad weather conditions hampering the search efforts.

With the recovery of the body, the death toll in the October 4 avalanche has gone up to 27, while two mountaineers are still missing, the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) said.

Twenty-nine members of a team from the NIM had gone missing after the avalanche hit them on their way back from their summit expedition, according to the institute.

Meanwhile, seven more bodies retrieved earlier were brought from the base camp to Uttarkashi to be handed over to the families of the victims.

Four of the bodies were handed over to the victims' kin in Uttarkashi, while the bodies of three victims from Assam, Meghalaya and Uttar Pradesh were sent to the Himalayan Hospital, Jolly Grant under police escort for embalming before they are sent to their respective destinations, Uttarkashi Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said.

The families of the victims, who were trainee mountaineers, except the one from Uttar Pradesh had come to Uttarkashi to collect the bodies.

As the trainee mountaineer from Uttar Pradesh was also an NCC cadet, members of the NCC's Uttarkashi unit accompanied the body to the Himalayan Hospital, Patwai said.

Four bodies were brought down from the base camp on Friday.

The search efforts for the missing mountaineers were hampered by heavy snowfall at the avalanche-hit site.

With the weather conditions obstructing the search efforts, the relatives of the missing mountaineers, who have come to Uttarkashi from different parts of the country, are getting impatient.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

Hotel owner accused of sexually abusing boy held

 India
2
Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of children in Gambia; Analysis-As China party congress looms, signals sought on easing COVID policy and more

Health News Roundup: India tests samples of cough syrup linked to deaths of ...

 Global
3
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for 3rd party widgets

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25217 with support for ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star eats its mate; Puny critter shows humble beginnings of magnificent flying reptiles and more

Science News Roundup: A 'cataclysmic' celestial couple gone wrong - a star e...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022