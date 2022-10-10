Check out this fantastically detailed image of star cluster Terzan 1 snapped by Hubble

This picture captured by NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows Terzan 1, a globular cluster that lies about 22,000 light-years from Earth in the constellation Scorpius.

Terzan 1 is one of 11 globular clusters that were discovered by the Turkish-Armenian astronomer Agop Terzan between 1966 and 1971 when he was working in France, based mostly at Lyon Observatory. The cluster is not a new target for Huuble as it was imaged using the telescope's Wide Field Planetary Camera 2 (WFPC2) back in 2015.

WFPC2 was replaced by the Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3) during the 2009 Hubble servicing mission. With a superior resolving power and a wider field of view than WFPC2, the new science instrument has greatly enhanced the observational capabilities of the Hubble Space Telescope - improvement is obvious in this fantastically detailed image.

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has been observing the cosmos since its 1990 launch, providing breathtaking views of the cosmos and valuable scientific data.

Recently, NASA and SpaceX signed an unfunded Space Act Agreement to study the feasibility of an idea to boost the Hubble Space Telescope. According to the agency, Hubble is operating about 335 miles above Earth in an orbit that is slowly decaying over time.

Reboosting the observatory into a higher, more stable orbit could add multiple years of operations to its life, the agency said late last month.