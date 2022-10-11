Left Menu

Earthquake rattles Taiwan, but epicentre out at sea

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake with its epicentre in the sea off Taiwan's east coast rattled the island on Tuesday, the island's weather bureau said, with no immediate reports of damage. The quake briefly shook buildings in the capital, Taipei.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 11-10-2022 01:17 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 01:15 IST
Earthquake rattles Taiwan, but epicentre out at sea
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake with its epicentre in the sea off Taiwan's east coast rattled the island on Tuesday, the island's weather bureau said, with no immediate reports of damage.

The quake briefly shook buildings in the capital, Taipei. It had a depth of 17.9 km (11.1 miles), and could be felt across the northern, central and eastern parts of Taiwan, the weather bureau added. Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates in the South China Sea and is prone to earthquakes.

More than 100 people were killed in a quake in southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3 magnitude quake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-years away

Listen to the strange sounds coming from this Cosmic Reef 163,000 light-year...

 Global
2
India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

India beat South Africa to win DICC T20 Champions Trophy 2022

 United Arab Emirates
3
DIARY-Top Economic Events to Nov. 30

DIARY-Top Economic Events to Nov. 30

 Global
4
Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

Ultrasound can move, break up kidney stones in awake patients: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022