Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 28-10-2022 11:00 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 11:00 IST
Uncrewed Russian spacecraft with three tons of cargo docks to space station
Image Credit: NASA

The uncrewed Roscosmos space freighter - Progress 82 - arrived at the International Space Station's space-facing side of the Poisk module at 10:49 p.m. EDT, October 27. The cargo craft launched on a Soyuz rocket at 8:20 p.m. EDT (5:20 a.m. Baikonur time), Tuesday, October 25, from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The Progress 82 resupply ship delivered almost three tons of food, fuel and supplies to the International Space Station for the Expedition 68 crew aboard it.

Roscosmos cosmonauts, Commander Sergey Prokopyev and Flight Engineer Dmitri Petelin, were inside the Zvezda service module monitoring the Progress 82's rendezvous and docking.

Meanwhile, advanced microgravity science is continuing at full pace aboard the space station as the astronauts researched how their bodies adapt to microgravity. Scientists on the ground use the observations to help crews stay healthy and fit during long-term space missions, as well as adapt quicker when returning to Earth's gravity environment, NASA said on Thursday.

NASA is also set to resume routine spacewalks outside of the International Space Station. The first of three planned spacewalks is targeted to begin around mid-November to continue the work to install roll-out solar arrays, called iROSA.

