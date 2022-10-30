Left Menu

Gujarat cable bridge collapse points to gross negligence of BJP govt: CPI MP Binoy Viswam

CPI leader Binoy Viswam has hit out at the BJP over the bridge collapse in Gujarats Morbi city on Sunday in which at least 32 people were killed, claiming that it points to the gross negligence of the state government.The nearly century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river collapsed around 6.30 pm owing to too many people on it following its reopening just four days ago after renovation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 21:43 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The nearly century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river collapsed around 6.30 pm owing to too many people on it following its reopening just four days ago after renovation. ''Cable bridge collapse in Gujarat points to the gross negligence of the BJP government. Its repair was said to be done five days back. Where from the contractors got this courage? The compensation needs to be increased. A reliable enquiry should take place to unveil political involvement,'' Viswam tweeted.

A private operator had carried out the repair work of the bridge for nearly six months before it was reopened to the public on the Gujarati New Year day celebrated on October 26.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

