US State Dept issues worldwide alert amid threat of violence against LGBT community
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-05-2024 00:32 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 00:32 IST
The U.S. State Department on Friday issued a worldwide caution security alert, saying it is aware of increased potential for foreign terrorist organization-inspired violence against LGBTQ+ people and events.
