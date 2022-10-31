Left Menu

Science News Roundup: 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station China on Monday launched the last of the three modules that will comprise its space station, set to be the second permanently inhabited outpost in low-earth orbit after the NASA-led International Space Station. The uncrewed Mengtian, or "Dreaming of the Heavens", module was launched atop China's most powerful rocket, the Long March 5B, at 3:37 p.m.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 18:42 IST
Science News Roundup: 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@ChinaAmbSA)

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station

China on Monday launched the last of the three modules that will comprise its space station, set to be the second permanently inhabited outpost in low-earth orbit after the NASA-led International Space Station. The uncrewed Mengtian, or "Dreaming of the Heavens", module was launched atop China's most powerful rocket, the Long March 5B, at 3:37 p.m. (0737 GMT) from the Wenchang Space Launch Centre in the southern island province of Hainan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

