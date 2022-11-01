Moderate earthquake in Jabalpur, adjoining areas of MP; no casualty
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 01-11-2022 10:12 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 10:11 IST
- Country:
- India
An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hit Jabalpur and adjoining districts of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning, an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
There was no report so far of any loss of life or property.
The moderate earthquake was experienced at 8.43 am in parts of Jabalpur, Dindori, Mandla, Anuppur, Balaghat and Umaria districts, IMD scientist Ved Prakash said.
Its epicentre was near Dindori, at a depth of 10 kilometres, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Another Love Jihad case in Madhya Pradesh, man arrested for allegedly raping woman
Madhya Pradesh police book husband-wife for abetting Vaishali Thakkar suicide
Madhya Pradesh Tourism signs an MOU with Content Engineers
Congress National President election concludes; 464 out of 502 votes cast in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh: On suspicion of robbing phone, boy hung inside well as punishment