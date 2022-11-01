U.S. NHC sees 70% chance of cyclone northeast of Bermuda

A non-tropical area of low pressure located several hundred miles northeast of Bermuda has a 70% chance of forming into a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

"By late Wednesday night or early Thursday, the system is expected to become fully extratropical and merge with a larger non-tropical low over the north-central Atlantic," the NHC said.

