BMC cancels Rs 5,800 crore tenders for road concretization in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday announced cancellation of Rs 5,800 crore-worth tenders for cement concretisation of 400 km of roads in the metropolis.

New tenders will be called for speedy execution of the works by incorporating state-of-the-art technology and without compromising on quality, it said.

In August 2022, the civic body had started the tendering process for concretising roads across the city to make Mumbai free of potholes. But as the five tenders received poor response, it decided to cancel the tenders, the BMC release said.

