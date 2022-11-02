Left Menu

India capable of giving immediate response to those who cast evil eye on country: Defence MoS Bhatt

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-11-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 14:40 IST
India capable of giving immediate response to those who cast evil eye on country: Defence MoS Bhatt
Union Minister Ajay Bhatt (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt on Wednesday said no one has the guts to cast an evil eye on India and the country is capable of giving an immediate response.

He also said India has emerged as a leader in every sphere including the water, land, and air, under the guidance of Prime minister Narendra Modi.

''No one has guts to cast an (evil) eye on us because if anyone dares so, we are capable of giving an immediate response,'' Bhatt said when asked about China's belligerence in Ladakh.

He didn't give a direct reply to the question on China, saying he was not authorised to speak on some issues.

Bhatt was speaking to reporters after inaugurating the 'Global Meet on Defence, Transportation and Energy.

According to SIPRI (Stockholm International Peace Research Institute), India, for the first time, is in the league of the top 25 countries exporting defence equipment and weapons.

''We are supplying equipment, rockets, missiles, fighter jets, tanks, rifles, and ammunition in large quantity. We uses to first ask (other counties for these defence products). Today, the world is surprised that we are giving this to others,'' he said, adding that India is on the path to becoming a global leader.

''For the first time, since Modi ji has been at the helm, our country is in the league of top nations which never happened before,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

Irked by barking, 2 men kill stray dog in MP

 India
2
Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit jumps 15 pc; board approves share buyback

 India
3
CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory correction maneuver

CAPSTONE, NASA's tiny Moon probe exits safe mode; completes trajectory corre...

 Global
4
Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022