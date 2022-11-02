Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 02-11-2022 17:08 IST
PM Modi inaugurates 3,024 newly constructed flats for Economically Weaker Sections in Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated 3,024 newly constructed flats for the Economically Weaker Sections in Delhi as part of an in-situ slum rehabilitation project.

He did the honours at a ceremony here which was also attended by the beneficiaries. Modi handed over the keys of the flats to many of them.

This will give the slum dwellers a sense of ownership and security, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office had earlier said.

The in-situ slum rehabilitation in 376 Jhuggi-Jhopri clusters is being undertaken by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in line with the prime minister's vision to provide housing for all, it said.

Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri were among those who attended the event.

