Left Menu

Gaurs group aims Rs 650 crore sales revenue from new mixed-use project in Ghaziabad

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 13:53 IST
Gaurs group aims Rs 650 crore sales revenue from new mixed-use project in Ghaziabad
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm Gaurs Group on Friday said it will develop a new mixed-use project at Ghaziabad with an estimated sales revenue of Rs 650 crore.

In a statement, the company said it will develop a ''mixed land use joint venture project in Ghaziabad with a saleable value of approximately Rs 650 crore.'' The project, located near Hindon airport civil terminal, will comprise high-street retail with multiplex and banquets, studio apartments and social housing. Under the project, over 450 shops, 400 studio apartments and around 600 social housing units will be developed.

Veshesh Gaur, Director, Gaurs Group, said: ''We have been increasing our foothold in the retail sector, and have been successfully operating 2 malls, one each in Ghaziabad and Noida Extension, having tie-ups with more than 100 national and international brands.'' ''With gradual increase in the number of flights from the civil terminal at Hindon airport, it has provided a major boost to the entire sector which is densely populated and is very well connected via roads, rail and metro,'' he added.

Gaurs Group has delivered Gaur City I & II which is an integrated township project of over 200 acres in Noida extension along with a similar scale township project on Yamuna Expressway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022