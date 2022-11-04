Discontinuing use of ‘sealing wax’ among over 300 best practices during special cleanliness campaign

Discontinuing use of sealing wax by the Department of Posts is among over 300 best practices during the month-long cleanliness campaign concluded recently, the government said on Friday.

Two initiatives of Ministry of Railways in Bengaluru railway station to create a “plastic Rakshasa” sculpture from discarded plastic bottles and a new rail coach restaurant at Guntur railway station are also among the list of the best practices.

“Department of Posts has decided to discontinue use of sealing wax and replace that with recyclable seal,” the Personnel Ministry said in a report on “outcomes and best practices” of India’s largest cleanliness campaign conducted from October 2 to 31st at 99,633 sites across the country.

Over 300 best practices in conducting the special campaign 2.0 as a citizen centric movement, to bring citizens and government closer and create an aesthetically pleasant work environment were reported by central government ministries/ departments, it said in the report shared on Friday.

The government cited an initiative of the Department of Posts in opening a parcel cafe at Kolkata General Post office (GPO) by refurbishing old furniture for enhancing customer experience and the one by Ministry of Tribal Affairs in creating a Jarwa tribe hut in Port Blair which shows their way of eco-friendly cultural values towards cleanliness.

The initiative of Central Board of Indirect Taxes for innovative use of office corridor enhancement using the theme of “Aranya” at New Customs House here, operationalisation of 430 Aaykar Seva Kendras (ASK centres) in multiple locations across for redressal of public grievances by the Central Board of Direct Taxes are also among the list.

It said “the initiative of Department of Scientific and Industrial Research in geo-tagging of files and the “initiative of Border Roads Organization in building roads using plastic waste” are also among the best practices during the campaign period.

During a press conference organised here to brief media persons on the outcomes and best practices of the campaign, Union Minister of State of Personnel Jitendra Singh said it was highly successful in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for institutionalising ‘Swachhata’ and minimising pendency.

He said Rs 364.53 crore was earned from scrap disposal and over 88.05 lakh square feet of space was freed during the campaign.

“It was India’s largest office cleanliness campaign. It brought behavioural change in people concerned. Though, the campaign has officially been over but the cleanliness work will carry on,” the minister told PTI.

