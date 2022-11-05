Left Menu

Australia, Pacific nations to bid to co-host 2026 UN climate summit

Australia will launch a bid with Pacific nations to host the United Nations climate summit in 2026, its energy minister said on Saturday, as the new labour government seeks to position the country as a renewable energy powerhouse on the global stage.

Australia will launch a bid with Pacific nations to host the United Nations climate summit in 2026, its energy minister said on Saturday, as the new labour government seeks to position the country as a renewable energy powerhouse on the global stage. The government also reinstated the role of the Ambassador for Climate Change, appointing Kristin Tilley, who it said has over a decade of experience with climate change policy, to work with other countries to tackle the climate crisis.

"This is an opportunity, of course for Australia to remind the world that we're back. We're back at the International table," Chris Bowen, minister for climate change and energy, said of the bid for COP31 at a press conference in Sydney, "It's an opportunity to work closely with our Pacific family, and we will seek to co-host the bid with the Pacific to help elevate the case of the Pacific for more climate action."

Australia has lagged developed countries on its climate action, with the former government of Scott Morrison resisting pressure to set more ambitious carbon emission targets at last year's Glasgow climate summit. Bowen is leading Australia's delegation to attend COP27 climate summit in Egypt from Nov. 6 to 18, the first such summit for the newly elected labour government that came into office in May.

The government has also joined the Global Methane Pledge to reduce global methane emissions by 30%.

