Through 'LiFE movement' PM Modi gave simple solution to climate change: Bhupender Yadav

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav Sunday said India believes that climate action starts at the individual level and Prime Minister Narendra Modi through 'LiFE movement' has provided a simple solution to the complex problem of climate change.

LiFE stands for 'Lifestyle for Environment', a pro-people and pro-planet effort that seeks to shift the world from mindless and wasteful consumption to mindful and deliberate utilisation of natural resources.

Yadav inaugurated the India Pavilion at the 27th Session of the Conference of Parties (COP) of the UNFCCC (COP 27) at Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt on Sunday. COP27 is scheduled from November 6 to 18.

Welcoming delegates from all countries to India Pavilion, Yadav said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided a simple solution to the complex problem of climate change. He said India believes that climate action starts from the grassroots, individual level and hence the India Pavilion has been designed with the theme of ''LiFE - Lifestyle for Environment''.

Yadav said India Pavilion will continue to remind the delegates that simple lifestyle and individual practices that are sustainable in nature can help protect mother earth.

The minister said India looks forward to substantial progress in the discussions related to climate finance.

''We also look forward to the introduction of new technologies and new collaborations to facilitate technology transfers,'' the Union Environment Ministry quoted him as saying in a statement.

Yadav also attended the ceremonial opening of COP 27 where Egypt took over the COP Presidency from the UK.

The minister also felicitated the COP Young Scholars from India who worked towards Positive Climate Change solutions.

Over 100 head of states and governments are expected to attend the conference, including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not travel to Egypt. The Indian delegation is being led by Yadav, who will address the head of states at the Sharm El-Sheikh Climate Implementation Summit on November 7 and 8.

