Short circuit sparks fire at Noida factory, none hurt

A fire broke out on Monday morning in a factory at Noida allegedly due to a short circuit in an electrical connection on the premises, a senior officer said.No person was harmed in the blaze which took more than three hours to be doused completely, Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said.The fire broke out in the factory located in the Phase 2 industrial area around 9 am, prompting rescue and relief measures at the site, Choubey said.A total of 11 water tenders were rushed to the spot along with a team of firefighters.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 07-11-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 19:51 IST
A fire broke out on Monday morning in a factory at Noida allegedly due to a short circuit in an electrical connection on the premises, a senior officer said.

No person was harmed in the blaze which took more than three hours to be doused completely, Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said.

The fire broke out in the factory located in the Phase 2 industrial area around 9 am, prompting rescue and relief measures at the site, Choubey said.

''A total of 11 water tenders were rushed to the spot along with a team of firefighters. The fire was doused completely in three-and-a-half hours,'' the CFO told PTI.

''The fire appears to have got triggered by a short circuit in the company. It also appears that the fire safety equipment did not function properly at the outbreak of the blaze,'' the officer said.

The assessment of damage to the property is yet to be done, he said, adding no person, including the firefighters, were harmed in the episode.

The local police personnel were also at the spot to assist in the relief measures, according to an official. PTI KIS RHL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

