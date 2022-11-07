Light to moderate rain likely in Rajasthan due to western disturbance

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur in parts of the state in the next two days due to a western disturbance system, a meteorological department official said Monday. Jaipur Meteorological Center in-charge Radheshyam Sharma said due to the effect of the western disturbance, the sky remained cloudy in most parts of the state on Monday. In the next 24 hours, there is a possibility of light rain at isolated places in the Bikaner division and Shekhawati region. He said on Tuesday, there is a possibility of light rain at isolated places in the districts of Bikaner, Ajmer and Jaipur divisions. He said there is a possibility of light rain only in Ganganagar, Hanumangarh and adjoining areas on Wednesday and dry weather is expected in all the remaining parts. The day and night temperatures are likely to drop by 2-4 degrees Celsius from November 10-11, he said. A meteorological department spokesperson said, most parts of the state recorded a maximum temperature in the range of 32.4 degrees Celsius to 36.9 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was recorded in the range of 16.1 degrees Celsius to 21.5 degrees Celsius.

