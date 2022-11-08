Left Menu

Light rain or drizzle likely in Delhi, air quality still 'very poor'

The minimum temperature settled at 17.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the seasons average, as per data shared by the India Meteorological Department IMD.The capitals 24-hour average AQI stood at 348 on Tuesday morning around 9.15 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.The AQI had worsened from 339 on Sunday to 354 on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2022 10:37 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 10:29 IST
Light rain or drizzle likely in Delhi, air quality still 'very poor'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'very poor' category for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday morning, even as the weatherman has forecast light rain or drizzle later in the day. The minimum temperature settled at 17.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, as per data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The capital's 24-hour average AQI stood at 348 on Tuesday morning around 9.15 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.

The AQI had worsened from 339 on Sunday to 354 on Monday. It was 381 on Saturday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

Delhi on Monday had recorded a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius, the highest since 2008 for the month of November, meteorological data showed. While the maximum temperature was recorded four notches above the season's average, the minimum temperature at 17 degrees Celsius stood three notches above the season's average on Monday. The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 92 per cent, IMD said. The weather department has forecast a partly cloudy sky for the day with the possibility of light rain or drizzle. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
3
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022