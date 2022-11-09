Left Menu

6.6 magnitude earthquake jolts western Nepal

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 09-11-2022 07:36 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 07:36 IST
6.6 magnitude earthquake jolts western Nepal
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A strong earthquake of 6.6 magnitude jolted western Nepal early Wednesday morning.

The tremor was recorded at 2.12 am by the National Earthquake Monitoring Centre of Nepal. Its epicentre was Doti district.

There were no immediate reports of any causality or damage to property.

The earthquake was also felt in neighbouring districts of Doti and parts of India.

Earlier, a 5.7 magnitude tremor was recorded at 9.7 pm and another 4.1 magnitude tremor at 9.56 pm on Tuesday at the same epicentre, according to the Seismological Centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
2
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
3
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 a day earlier; Some in White House worry abortion message bungled before midterms and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022