Left Menu

CIL's capex rises 33% to Rs 7,027 cr in Apr-Sep

Coal India Ltd on Wednesday said its capital expenditure grew 33 per cent to Rs 7,027 crore in April-September FY23 as compared to the year-ago period.The companys capex in the year-ago period stood at Rs 5,300 crore.The two coal evacuation infrastructure heads - setting up of coal handling plants CHPsilos and railways lines - together accounted for 36 per cent or Rs 2,547 crore of the total capex in the period under review, CIL said in a statement.Capex push is essential for long-term growth prospects.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 14:59 IST
CIL's capex rises 33% to Rs 7,027 cr in Apr-Sep
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@CoalIndiaHQ)
  • Country:
  • India

Coal India Ltd on Wednesday said its capital expenditure grew 33 per cent to Rs 7,027 crore in April-September FY23 as compared to the year-ago period.

The company's capex in the year-ago period stood at Rs 5,300 crore.

The two coal evacuation infrastructure heads - setting up of coal handling plants (CHP)/silos and railways lines - together accounted for 36 per cent or Rs 2,547 crore of the total capex in the period under review, CIL said in a statement.

''Capex push is essential for long-term growth prospects. To align the increasing production with robust transportation logistics, CIL is fast-tracking the development of its coal evacuation system. This would help in handling the seamless movement of coal in future,'' a senior executive of the PSU said.

Construction of CHPs/silos under first mile connectivity was the major capex head at Rs 1,489 crore during the six-month period of FY23, as compared to Rs 614 crore a year ago.

This affirms the company's intention to put in place a strong coal transportation infrastructure to move more quantities of the dry fuel in the days ahead.

Most of the expenditure was incurred by CIL's three subsidiaries MCL, NCL and SECL.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
2
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
3
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 a day earlier; Some in White House worry abortion message bungled before midterms and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022