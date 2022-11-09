Left Menu

Researchers find new antiseptics safer than high-use antimicrobial for environment

Study revealed how antiseptics that replaced high-use antimicrobial seem to have minimal to no adverse effects on environmental concentrations.

ANI | Updated: 09-11-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 16:02 IST
Researchers find new antiseptics safer than high-use antimicrobial for environment
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

According to a recent study, chemicals used in antiseptics that replaced popular antimicrobials seem to have minimal to no adverse effects on environmental concentrations. The findings of the study were published in Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry.

There was an intense need for antiseptics during the COVID-19 pandemic, and use of three topical antiseptic compounds--benzalkonium chloride (BAC), benzethonium chloride (BZT), and chloroxylenol (PCMX)--increased before and during the pandemic due to the phase-out of other antimicrobial ingredients (such as triclosan) in soaps and other disinfecting and sanitizing products. Researchers assessed the environmental safety of BAC, BZT, and PCMX, focusing on aquatic systems receiving effluent from wastewater treatment plants and land-based systems where wastewater biosolids were applied. Neither BZT nor PCMX were likely to cause adverse ecological effects, with high margins of safety in the scenarios assessed. Adverse ecological effects were also unlikely for BAC.

"The COVID-19 pandemic was happening in real time as we were doing our research--making the assessment even more relevant but also making it harder to estimate ever-changing environmental concentrations of sanitizer ingredients. The assessment framework we developed provides a sound basis to interpret environmental data for the ingredients we studied, if their concentrations change in the future," said corresponding author Phyllis Fuchsman, of the consulting engineering group Ramboll. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
2
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
3
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 a day earlier; Some in White House worry abortion message bungled before midterms and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022