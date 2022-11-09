Left Menu

Days after fall into pit, rescued elephant dies

A wild elephant, believed to be seven year old, has died after being rescued from a pit which the animal fell into four days ago, according to forest officials here on Wednesday. The elephant was rescued by the Forest Department last Saturday and provided medicines, said the officials.

A wild elephant, believed to be seven year old, has died after being rescued from a pit which the animal fell into four days ago, according to forest officials here on Wednesday. The elephant was rescued by the Forest Department last Saturday and provided medicines, said the officials. After partial recovery, the elephant walked into the reserve forest and the department was monitoring its movement, they said. However, the elephant was again found unwell on Monday and the animal was attended to, but it died the next day without responding to treatment, they said.

The carcass would be buried after carrying out a postmortem to ascertain the cause of the death, the officials added.

