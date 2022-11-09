In a first, tiger movement recorded in Chilla-Motichoor wildlife corridor

The movement of a tiger has been recorded for the first time in the Chilla-Motichoor wildlife corridor, officials said on Wednesday.

Camera traps along the corridor have recorded the movement of a tiger from the forests on the eastern fringe of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve (RTR) to the forests on its western fringe, RTR director Saket Badola told PTI.

Elephants movement through the corridor is frequent but tigers have not been spotted here, he said. The movement of a tiger in the corridor has been captured in camera traps for the first time, he said. Terming it a welcoming development, Badola said this may attract other tigers to use the corridor for migration purposes. If this happens, the population of tigers in Motichoor Kansro, Beriwada, Dhaulkhand and nearby forest divisions may rise in the future, he said.

