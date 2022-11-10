Hurricane Nicole weakens to a tropical storm, U.S. NHC says
Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 14:41 IST
- Country:
- United States
Hurricane Nicole has weakened into a tropical storm and is expected to weaken further into a depression over Georgia late on Thursday or early Friday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.
The storm is about 60 miles (95 km) southeast of Orlando, Florida, and packing maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 km per hour), the Miami-based weather forecaster said
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Florida
- National Hurricane Center
- Hurricane Nicole
- Orlando
- Georgia
- Miami-
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden says Florida's DeSantis is 'Donald Trump incarnate'
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more
SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida
Florida school mass shooter to be sentenced to life in prison
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more