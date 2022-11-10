Left Menu

Hurricane Nicole weakens to a tropical storm, U.S. NHC says

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 14:41 IST
Hurricane Nicole has weakened into a tropical storm and is expected to weaken further into a depression over Georgia late on Thursday or early Friday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

The storm is about 60 miles (95 km) southeast of Orlando, Florida, and packing maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 km per hour), the Miami-based weather forecaster said

