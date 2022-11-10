AI, drones to fight pollution; CAQM approves 7 projects
The Centres air quality panel on Thursday said it has approved seven projects which involve the use of drones for real-time air quality monitoring and artificial intelligence for counting of vehicles. Other projects include installation of air purification systems in a market place in Delhi and retrofitting air cleaners in buses.
The Centre's air quality panel on Thursday said it has approved seven projects which involve the use of drones for real-time air quality monitoring and artificial intelligence for counting of vehicles. Other projects include installation of air purification systems in a market place in Delhi and retrofitting air cleaners in buses. The projects are under supervision of different technical and academic institutes like the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi and the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said in a statement.
“CAQM has decided to tap the technical/academic expertise of the reputed scientific institutions working in the field of air pollution for a joint and augmented approach towards prevention, control and abatement of the menace of air pollution in Delhi-NCR,” it said.
The approved projects will focus on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tool for counting of vehicles, addressing vehicular traffic-induced road dust re-suspension with action plans based on science and technology, autonomous drone swarm framework for real-time air quality monitoring, decision support system for air quality management in Delhi and bordering districts, ambient air purification system in a market place, among others. PTI GVS SRY SRY
