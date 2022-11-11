Most Germans think recent climate protests go too far - poll

Left Menu

The vast majority of Germans believe that climate activists have gone too far with a series of headline-grabbing stunts, including protests blocking major roads, the ZDF public broadcaster said on Friday citing the results of its poll.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-11-2022 13:22 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

The vast majority of Germans believe that climate activists have gone too far with a series of headline-grabbing stunts, including protests blocking major roads, the ZDF public broadcaster said on Friday citing the results of its poll. The survey of over 1,300 people found 83% of respondents thought the protests had gone too far, with just 14% disagreeing.

Members of the Last Generation protest movement, which is calling for an autobahn speed limit and other measures to mitigate climate change, have in recent months taken to supergluing themselves to motorways and roads. Last month, emergency services blamed one such protest for delaying their response to a traffic accident in Berlin, which killed a cyclist, intensifying public debate over the movement and leading to calls for tougher punishment.

