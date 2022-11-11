Tsunami warning lifted after 7.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Tonga region

The government of Tonga asked citizens to move inland early on Saturday after an earthquake of magnitude 7.3 struck the sea around 211 km (131 miles) from the capital, though a tsunami warning issued for Tonga and American Samoa was lifted.

The earthquake was at a depth of 24.8 km (15.4 miles) that struck the sea at about 211 km (131 miles) east of south-east of Neiafu, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). "Based on all available data the tsunami threat from this Earthquake has now passed," said the U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand, the country's National Emergency Management Agency said on Twitter. Tonga's meteorological service continued to warn residents to remain inland and on high ground.

"Please remain inland and on high ground and please listen to radio until further advised. For mariners, move away from the reefs to deep ocean," it said on its Facebook page. In January, the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano eruption triggered a tsunami that destroyed villages and resorts and knocked out communications for the South Pacific nation of about 105,000 people. At least three people were killed.

