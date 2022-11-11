Left Menu

Goyal urges textiles industry to focus on quality products to cater to global market

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 22:39 IST
Goyal urges textiles industry to focus on quality products to cater to global market
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday urged the textiles industry to focus on quality products to meet the demands of the global market, and called for proactive steps to ensure that weavers and craftsmen get better prices for their products.

Goyal called for proactive action including better designs, higher quality, packaging and marketing to ensure weavers get better prices for their products in the international market, according to a textile ministry statement.

He said this while interacting with the stakeholders of handloom, handicrafts and textiles industry at Deendayal Hastkala in Varanasi.

The Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, inspected the trade facilitation centre set up for weavers and craftsmen of Varanasi.

He expressed satisfaction over the facilities available at the centre and said tourists coming to the city should be told about this facility so that they visit and shop from here, benefitting the weavers of Varanasi.

Goyal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is dedicated to the cause of improving the condition of the weavers and craftsmen of the country.

He added, Prime Minister Modi believes that India's diversity is reflected in the handloom.

The minister stressed on the need to further improve the textile industry, adding that it requires developing a culture of 'quality'.

He emphasised on optimising the marketing chain to ensure greater benefits to craftsmen and weavers and appealed to people to spend 5 per cent of their travel budget on buying domestically produced goods to support our weavers and craftsmen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global
3
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China
4
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022