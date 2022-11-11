Goyal urges textiles industry to focus on quality products to cater to global market

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday urged the textiles industry to focus on quality products to meet the demands of the global market, and called for proactive steps to ensure that weavers and craftsmen get better prices for their products.

Goyal called for proactive action including better designs, higher quality, packaging and marketing to ensure weavers get better prices for their products in the international market, according to a textile ministry statement.

He said this while interacting with the stakeholders of handloom, handicrafts and textiles industry at Deendayal Hastkala in Varanasi.

The Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, inspected the trade facilitation centre set up for weavers and craftsmen of Varanasi.

He expressed satisfaction over the facilities available at the centre and said tourists coming to the city should be told about this facility so that they visit and shop from here, benefitting the weavers of Varanasi.

Goyal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is dedicated to the cause of improving the condition of the weavers and craftsmen of the country.

He added, Prime Minister Modi believes that India's diversity is reflected in the handloom.

The minister stressed on the need to further improve the textile industry, adding that it requires developing a culture of 'quality'.

He emphasised on optimising the marketing chain to ensure greater benefits to craftsmen and weavers and appealed to people to spend 5 per cent of their travel budget on buying domestically produced goods to support our weavers and craftsmen.

