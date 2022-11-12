Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes Guatemala, no damage reported

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake shook Guatemala late on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, though there were no immediate reports of damage. The USGS said that the epicenter was less than 6.9 miles (11 km) from the municipality of Masagua near Guatemala's southern coast. It was fairly deep at 61.89 miles (99.6 km) below the earth's surface.

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2022 11:18 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 11:18 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes Guatemala, no damage reported

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake shook Guatemala late on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, though there were no immediate reports of damage.

The USGS said that the epicenter was less than 6.9 miles (11 km) from the municipality of Masagua near Guatemala's southern coast. It was fairly deep at 61.89 miles (99.6 km) below the earth's surface. Guatemala's disaster agency CONRED did not immediately report any damage caused by the quake. Authorities in Central American neighbor El Salvador, where the earthquake was also felt, did not issue a tsunami warning.

Earlier, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre had gauged the quake at a magnitude of 5.5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global
3
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022