PM Modi dedicates fertilizer plant in Telangana to nation

PTI | Ramagundam | Updated: 12-11-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 19:18 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dedicated Ramagundam Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd (RFCL) plant here in Peddapalli district that has been revived at a cost of Rs 6,338 crore, to the nation.

Commercial production in the plant began last year.

Modi also virtually inaugurated 54.1 kilometres of railway line from Bhadrachalam Road to Sattupalli built at a budgeted cost of Rs 990 crore.

The Prime Minister virtually laid the foundation for three national highway road projects in the state that would be taken up at a budget of Rs 2,268 crore.

