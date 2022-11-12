AYUSH ministry to showcase its achievements, initiatives at international trade fair

The Ministry of AYUSH will be highlighting its initiatives around the theme of "AYUSH for Global Health'' along with other achievements at the 41st India International Trade Fair here from November 14 to 27.

Various AYUSH institutes and research bodies of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa and Homeopathy streams will set up their stalls to make people aware on how they can maintain good health by including AYUSH in their lifestyle through daily routine and good dietary habits available under the system, a statement said.

The highlight of this year's AYUSH pavilion at the fair is interesting and interactive activities, where visitors will get to know about AYUSH benefits through activities like 'Create Your Own' AYUSH items like soap, gel, cream; identification and matching of spices, among others. The other planned activities are ''Daadi se Pucho'' where one will be briefed about kitchen solutions for health problems, the statement said.

The visitors will also be given free saplings of medicinal plants having multiple health benefits. AYUSH quiz winners will get attractive prizes.

Free OPD facility for visitors where AYUSH practitioners will give health advice has also been planned, it said. ''Software-based Prakriti Parikshan and Mizaj Parikshan will be done where Prakriti (as per the tenets of Ayurveda) and Mizaj (as per the tenets of Unani) of an individual can be assessed based on the profile or unique psychosomatic temperament of an individual, encompassing his or her physical, functional and behavioral characteristics. ''Yoga Fusion programme, live yoga demonstration, Yoga Break at Workplace and yoga therapy will be performed by experts of Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), New Delhi,'' the statement said. The AYUSH ministry has been promoting entrepreneurship in Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy sector through the country's agile start-up ecosystem. More then 14 start-ups in different categories will showcase the growing strength of Ayush, it added.

