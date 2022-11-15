'National Hydrology Project' aims at effective management of water resources: Union Minister

The Ministry of Jal Shakti has taken up 'National Hydrology Project' (NHP) to establish a sound hydrological database and information system and scientific tools for effective planning and management of water resources within each implementing agency, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat said on Tuesday.

Delivering keynote address at a three-day Geo Smart India 2022 here, the minister for Jal Shakti said various geospatial pilot projects are implemented in the domains of agriculture, rural development, forestry, water resources management, urban planning and it shows the strength and progress of the nation in this direction, an official release said.

The National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) is one of the implementing agencies of the NHP and has taken up several activities that denote effective utilisation of geospatial technologies in the field of water resources, it said quoting the minister.

The minster also emphasised that the government, industry and academia must join hands to develop this geospatial knowledge infrastructure to support holistic national development encompassing both rural and urban development and economic, social and environmental parameters.

The two reports -- Geospatial Artha and Geospacial Strategy For National Development -- were released in the presence of Shekhawat and other dignitaries, the release added.

