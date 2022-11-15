PM to inaugurate Bengaluru Tech Summit virtually on Nov 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the silver jubilee edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS 22) virtually on Wednesday.

Karnataka IT and BT Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Tuesday, the three-day event at the Bengaluru Palace grounds will witness signing of nine MoUs and launch of over 20 products. To mark the silver jubilee celebrations, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will release a plaque.

The summit has attracted more than 575 exhibitors, the Minister noted. For the first time, startups belonging to 16 states of the country are participating, he stated.

Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Economy, UAE, Omar Bin Sultan Al Olama, Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Australia, Tim Watts, Minister of Science and Culture, Finland,Petri Honkonen and Chairman & CEO, Kyndryl USA,Martin Schroeter, would be among those present at the inaugural function.

Over 350 experts of international repute will throw light on recent technological developments in the conference themed ''Tech4NextGen'', an official statement said, adding that about 5,000 entrepreneurs are expected to visit the summit.

The event organised by the Department of IT/BT in association with Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) comprises about 75 sessions classified under IOT/Deeptech, biotech and startup, among others.

