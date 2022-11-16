Lula says Brazil will ask UN to host COP30 climate summit in Amazon
Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 15:57 IST
President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Wednesday Brazil was back in the global fight against climate change and would ask the United Nations to hold the COP30 climate summit in the Amazon.
Speaking at an event with Amazon governors at the COP27 meeting in Egypt, Lula said Brazil could not be as isolated as it had been over the last four years.
