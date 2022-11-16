Left Menu

Lula says Brazil will ask UN to host COP30 climate summit in Amazon

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 15:57 IST
Lula says Brazil will ask UN to host COP30 climate summit in Amazon
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Brazil

President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Wednesday Brazil was back in the global fight against climate change and would ask the United Nations to hold the COP30 climate summit in the Amazon.

Speaking at an event with Amazon governors at the COP27 meeting in Egypt, Lula said Brazil could not be as isolated as it had been over the last four years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India
4
It must be seen as opportunity for India, say experts on population

It must be seen as opportunity for India, say experts on population

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022