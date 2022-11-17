Left Menu

Low pressure area forms, rains likely in TN and Puducherry

A Low Pressure Area LPA has formed over Bay of Bengal on Thursday and it is likely to concentrate into a depression and move towards the coastline of Tamil Nadu and nearby regions, the India Meteorological Department said. Thereafter, it is likely to move west-northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts during subsequent 3 days, it said in a bulletin.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-11-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 14:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Low Pressure Area (LPA) has formed over Bay of Bengal on Thursday and it is likely to concentrate into a depression and move towards the coastline of Tamil Nadu and nearby regions, the India Meteorological Department said. Under the influence of cyclonic circulation on November 16 over south Andaman sea, a LPA has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman sea on Thursday morning, the IMD said.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards and gradually concentrate into a depression over central parts of south Bay of Bengal by November 19. ''Thereafter, it is likely to move west-northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts during subsequent 3 days,'' it said in a bulletin. Under the influence of the weather system, rainfall is likely over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 20 and 21 and over south coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 21. In such regions, the rainfall activity could be scattered and light to moderate, besides heavy showers at isolated places.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

