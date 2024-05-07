Soccer-Forest's four-point deduction upheld by independent appeal board: Premier League

Nottingham Forest were unsuccessful in their appeal to overturn a four-point deduction in relation to their breach of the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules (PSR) in the 2022-23 season, the league said on Tuesday. Forest lodged the appeal after the deduction in March left them vulnerable to a relegation threat. They are currently 17th with 29 points, three points above the bottom three with two matches to go.

"An independent Appeal Board has upheld the decision of a Commission to deduct four points from Nottingham Forest following an admitted breach of the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules," the league said in a statement. Forest had admitted to breaching their maximum loss threshold of 61 million pounds ($76.51 million) by 34.5 million, according to the Premier League. ($1 = 0.7973 pounds)

