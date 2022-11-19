Left Menu

Egypt climate deal is still not near, says Britain's COP26 President Sharma

Alok Sharma, the COP26 president who oversaw last year's Glasgow Climate Pact, warned on Friday that time was running out for reaching a deal at this year's U.N. climate conference in Egypt, and he called for more clarity over the final negotiating process. Talks ran into overtime on Friday, with gaps remaining on key issues including the provision of finance to developing countries faced with the costs of climate disasters.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2022 00:58 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 00:52 IST
Egypt climate deal is still not near, says Britain's COP26 President Sharma
File photo. Image Credit: Flickr

Alok Sharma, the COP26 president who oversaw last year's Glasgow Climate Pact, warned on Friday that time was running out for reaching a deal at this year's U.N. climate conference in Egypt, and he called for more clarity over the final negotiating process.

Talks ran into overtime on Friday, with gaps remaining on key issues including the provision of finance to developing countries faced with the costs of climate disasters. "It's clear that we're still not near a final text that is balanced, that's ambitious across the key pillars - on mitigation and adaptation, on finance and loss and damage," Sharma told Reuters.

He said the situation reflected a lack of clarity over the negotiating process being facilitated by Egypt, and that the pace of talks had been slow from the start. "With any COP I think there is a question of making sure you are maintaining the momentum, and that's what we really now need to see as we go into overtime. But there's no doubt that time is running out."

Sharma's Glasgow pact set out how countries would keep alive hopes of averting the worst impacts of global warming by limiting the temperature rise to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels - a goal originally agreed in 2015. "What we achieved in Glasgow, keeping 1.5 alive, has got to be the baseline of our ambitions for this COP and it most certainly can't be the ceiling," he said.

"We cannot at this COP be seen to go backwards."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrification Prototype Centers in Peoria, USA

L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrificatio...

 India
3
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark
4
Yogi-led UP government arrested 507 persons in 291 cases of illegal conversions in two years

Yogi-led UP government arrested 507 persons in 291 cases of illegal conversi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022