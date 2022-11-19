PFC sanctions Rs 3,940 cr loan for Machilipatnam port in AP

Power Finance Corporation has sanctioned a loan of Rs 3,940 crore for the construction of the Machilipatnam greenfield seaport, Lok Sabha MP V Balashowri said on Saturday. The loan sanction letter has been sent to Machilipatnam Port Development Corporation Ltd, the MP told reporters here. The estimated cost of the Machilipatnam port is Rs 5,253.89 crore. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will lay the foundation of Machilipatnam port works on December 21, he added. He said that the authorities have started work for acquiring land for the construction of road-cum-rail connectivity for Machilipatnam port. The R&B Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash and former minister and local MLA Perni Ventaramaiah and other officials visited Machilipatnam and Pedana for the land recently. The Machilipatnam port will be constructed on nearly 4,000 acres in two phases as per the master plan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)