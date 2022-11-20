Northeast Green Summit begins in Umsaw

Ways to deal with the challenges that climate change poses for the Northeast will be deliberated at the seventh edition of the Northeast Green Summit which got underway near here on Sunday.

The theme of the three-day event at the North Eastern Police Academy (NEPA) in Umsaw, around 20 km from Shillong, is 'Balancing People, Planet, Profit: Sustainable Northeast India and BIMSTEC region'.

According to the organiser -- Vibgyor NE Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation that specialises in green issues of Northeast India -- the event will bring together policy makers, green professionals and budding entrepreneurs.

''The event aims to celebrate the rich and diverse natural and cultural heritage of Northeast India, showcase their inter-linkages and focus on the need for an integrated approach for sustaining this heritage,'' the NGO said in a statement.

''The Summit is striving towards preserving, maximising and developing the potential of the unique biodiversity zone of Northeast India through various awareness programmes abiding by the principles of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations,'' it said.

''The discussions will link and draw lessons from science, culture and market mechanisms,'' it said.

The summit will also showcase the region's achievements in adopting green practices, products and services, it said.

