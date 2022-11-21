Left Menu

At 8.9 deg C, Delhi records coldest morning of season so far

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2022 11:28 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 11:21 IST
At 8.9 deg C, Delhi records coldest morning of season so far
Visual from India Gate. (ANI/photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Delhi recorded its coldest morning of the season so far on Monday as the temperature fell to 8.9 degrees Celsius, while the air quality remained in the 'very poor' category.

Monday's temperature was lower than Saturday's minimum of 9 degrees Celsius, which was then the lowest for the season.

The air quality index (AQI) at 9.10 am on Monday was recorded at 316.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 86 per cent. The weatherman has forecast mainly clear sky for the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

