Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Western Turkey region - EMSC
Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2022 06:47 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 06:47 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck Western Turkey region on Wednesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 2 km (1.24 miles), EMSC said.
