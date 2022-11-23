Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Western Turkey region - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck Western Turkey region on Wednesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 2 km (1.24 miles), EMSC said.

