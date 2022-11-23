Left Menu

Magnitude 5.9 quake hits northwest Turkey, causing panic

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit a town in northwest Turkey early on Wednesday, causing widespread panic but there was no immediate report of major damage, Turkeys Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said. In August of that year, 17,000 people were killed by another powerful temblor which devastated nearby Kocaeli province and other parts of northwest Turkey.

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 23-11-2022 09:18 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 09:18 IST
Magnitude 5.9 quake hits northwest Turkey, causing panic
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit a town in northwest Turkey early on Wednesday, causing widespread panic but there was no immediate report of major damage, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said. The earthquake was centered in the town of Golkaya, in Duzce province, some 200 kilometers (125 miles) east of Istanbul. It struck at 04:08 am (01:08 GMT) and was felt in Istanbul, in the capital Ankara and other parts of the country. At least 35 aftershocks were recorded.

The quake woke people from their sleep and many rushed out of buildings in panic in the province that has experienced earthquakes in the past. Power in the region was cut.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said 22 people were being treated in hospitals for injuries sustained during the panic, including from jumping from balconies or windows. One of them was in serious condition, he told private NTV television.

Duzce Gov. Cevdet Atay said schools in the region were being closed as a precaution.

Around 800 people were killed in a powerful earthquake that hit Duzce on November 12 1999. In August of that year, 17,000 people were killed by another powerful temblor which devastated nearby Kocaeli province and other parts of northwest Turkey. Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently shaken by earthquakes.(AP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States
3
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases rise; Novavax ends COVID vaccine sale agreement with Gavi and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing shuts parks, museums as China's COVID cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022