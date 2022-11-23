Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes eastern Turkey; no deaths reported

Left Menu

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck western Turkey on Wednesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, while the interior minister said there were no immediate reports of deaths or significant damage. The quake was at a depth of 2 km (1.2 miles), EMSC said.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 23-11-2022 09:52 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 09:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck western Turkey on Wednesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, while the interior minister said there were no immediate reports of deaths or significant damage.

The quake was at a depth of 2 km (1.2 miles), EMSC said. Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), which measured the quake at 5.9 magnitude, said the epicenter of the tremor had been in Golyaka, a district in the northwestern province of Duzce.

"We almost completed our checks in the villages around Golyaka. There is no severe damage reported; only some barns were wrecked in these places ... There was a power cut during the quake but authorities are reinstating power now," Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on broadcaster TRT Haber. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that 35 people in Duzce and nearby provinces had been injured.

Turkish media said the earthquake was also felt in Istanbul and the capital, Ankara.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

