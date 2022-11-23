Left Menu

New town plan for Hosur comes at right time: CREDAI TN

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-11-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 18:01 IST
New town plan for Hosur comes at right time: CREDAI TN
  • Country:
  • India

Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) on Wednesday welcomed the Tamil Nadu government's new town plan for Hosur and termed it as the need of the hour with the city witnessing rapid industrial growth.

The Tamil Nadu chapter of the real estate body said Hosur has more than 1,500 industrial units and over 3,000 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), a press release said.

CREDAI Tamil Nadu president Suresh Krishn said the new town development plan is the need of the hour as it would speed up growth and development of the construction industry in Hosur.

He urged the government to make the master plan operational for the cities where approvals have already been given in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022