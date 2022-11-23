New town plan for Hosur comes at right time: CREDAI TN

Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) on Wednesday welcomed the Tamil Nadu government's new town plan for Hosur and termed it as the need of the hour with the city witnessing rapid industrial growth.

The Tamil Nadu chapter of the real estate body said Hosur has more than 1,500 industrial units and over 3,000 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), a press release said.

CREDAI Tamil Nadu president Suresh Krishn said the new town development plan is the need of the hour as it would speed up growth and development of the construction industry in Hosur.

He urged the government to make the master plan operational for the cities where approvals have already been given in the state.

