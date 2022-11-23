Left Menu

Atiq Ahmed's properties worth Rs 123 cr attached

The district administration on Wednesday attached properties worth Rs 123.28 crore of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, police here said.Superintendent of Police City Santosh Kumar Meena said that police with the authority of the administration attached Ahmeds properties he bought in the name of his father late Haji Firoz and uncle Usman Ahmed with the money he earned from the underworld.The once dreaded criminal is known to have indulged in extortion, land grabbing and other illegal activities with his gang, which went by the name IS-227.Meena said that the estimated value of the attached assets is Rs 123.28 crore.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 23-11-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 18:28 IST
The district administration on Wednesday attached properties worth Rs 123.28 crore of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, police here said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Santosh Kumar Meena said that police with the authority of the administration attached Ahmed’s properties he bought in the name of his father late Haji Firoz and uncle Usman Ahmed with the money he earned from the underworld.

The once dreaded criminal is known to have indulged in extortion, land grabbing and other illegal activities with his gang, which went by the name IS-227.

Meena said that the estimated value of the attached assets is Rs 123.28 crore. The attached assets comprise 1.82 hectares of land in village Havelia in Jhunsi worth Rs 76.16 crore and 1.13 hectares of land in the same village valued at Rs 47.12 crore. Atiq Ahmed has been a five-time MLA from Prayagraj City West seat and had won the election from Phulpur Lok Sabha seat in 2004 on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

At present, around 100 cases are registered here against Atiq Ahmed who is lodged in Gujarat's Ahmedabad Jail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

