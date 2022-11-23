Left Menu

BJP failed to perform primary duty of MCD, Delhi citizens would give 'befitting response': Sisodia

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said the people of Delhi would give a befitting response to the BJP, which had failed to perform its primary responsibility during its 15-year tenure in charge of the civic body.The BJP has been in power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD -- trifurcated in 2012 into north, south and east corporations and then unified this year -- for three straight terms.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 18:51 IST
Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said the people of Delhi would give a ''befitting response'' to the BJP, which had ''failed'' to perform its primary responsibility during its 15-year tenure in charge of the civic body.

The BJP has been in power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) -- trifurcated in 2012 into north, south and east corporations and then unified this year -- for three straight terms. Addressing public meetings at wards in Harkesh Nagar, Pul Prahladpur and Tughlakabad, Sisodia said citizens of the national capital were ''fed up'' with the civic body and would choose the party that worked for development this time.

''Citizens have been saying that the BJP has been cheating the public for the last 15 years in the MCD. The people are also fed up with their garbage mismanagement. This time, the people will choose the party that works for development,'' he said.

The AAP on Wednesday kicked off the second phase of its campaigning for the MCD elections with music, magic shows and street plays.

Its star campaigners will also hold 1,000 street-corner meetings to woo voters.

During the first phase of campaigning, AAP candidates held marches, public meetings and door-to-door campaigns under the ''MCD mein bhi Kejriwal'' (Kejriwal in MCD as well) theme.

Elections to the 250-ward MCD is scheduled for December 4 while the counting of votes will take place on December 7.

