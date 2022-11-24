Left Menu

L&T to construct Executive Enclave housing new PMO, cabinet secretariat

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 21:29 IST
L&T to construct Executive Enclave housing new PMO, cabinet secretariat
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Larsen and Toubro Limited will construct the Executive Enclave housing the prime minister's office (PMO), cabinet secretariat, India House and the National Security Council Secretariat at a cost of Rs 1,189 crore, the CPWD said on Thursday.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) awarded the contract to L&T and the company will have to complete the construction work within 24 months.

The Executive Enclave will be constructed under the Modi government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project.

''CPWD awarded the contract for #construction of Executive Enclave, New Delhi to Larsen and Toubro Ltd., at 10.44% below the estimated cost put to tender, amounting to Rs 1189 crore on November 15, 2022. The construction firm is required to complete the work within 24 months,'' the CPWD tweeted.

India House will be used as a conference facility like the Hyderabad House where high-level talks, especially with top visiting leaders of various countries, are currently held.

The Executive Enclave will come up on the south side of the South Block in plot number 36/38 in the high-security Lutyens' Delhi.

The redevelopment of the Central Vista, the nation's power corridor, envisages a new Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the three-km Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate, new office and residence of the prime minister, and a new vice-president enclave.

L&T is already constructing the three buildings of the Common Central Secretariat while Tata Projects Ltd is constructing the new Parliament building.

In July this year, Hyderabad-based construction firm DEC Infrastructure had emerged as the lowest bidder for the construction of the Executive Enclave, but some issues surfaced subsequently.

Now, L&T has been awarded the contract for the amount (Rs 1,189 crore) quoted by DEC.

